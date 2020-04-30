Turkey continues to evacuate nationals from abroad

  • April 30 2020 09:42:00

ESKİŞEHIR/ORDU
As part of Turkey's efforts to evacuate its nationals from abroad amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, it brought back a
total of 622 nationals on April 29. 

From Iraq, 289 Turkish nationals were airlifted to Turkey's central city of Eskişehir.

Meanwhile, a total of 333 were flown in from Russia, arriving at the Ordu-Giresun Airport in northern Turkey.

After routine health checks, all were taken to dormitories in the provinces of Trabzon, Giresun, Ordu, Kütahya and Afyonkarahisar.

The nationals have been placed under quarantine as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

At the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the Foreign Ministry, Turkey repatriated nearly 25,000 citizens from 59 countries ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The Turkish government has brought back around 60,000 of its nationals from various countries since the start of the pandemic.

