Turkey congratulates North Macedonia on NATO accession

  • March 18 2020 09:26:31

Turkey congratulates North Macedonia on NATO accession

ANKARA
Turkey congratulates North Macedonia on NATO accession

Turkey on March 17 congratulated North Macedonia on its accession to NATO.

“#NorthMacedonia’s accession to @NATO has been ratified by all Allies. Congratulations my friend @Dmitrov_Nikola, welcome to the Alliance!,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Spain ratified North Macedonia’s accession to NATO.

“The Spanish Senate has just ratified North Macedonia’s accession to #NATO. With that, all Allies have welcomed our soon-to-be 30th member. Congratulations, North Macedonia!,” Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

    Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

  2. Scent of cologne now guards against virus

    Scent of cologne now guards against virus

  3. Turkey, Germany, France and UK discuss migration crisis, coronavirus

    Turkey, Germany, France and UK discuss migration crisis, coronavirus

  4. First batch of Turkish citizens from Europe arrive home

    First batch of Turkish citizens from Europe arrive home

  5. Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19

    Turkey in mass mobilizaton against COVID-19
Recommended
Turkey completes evacuation from Europe

Turkey completes evacuation from Europe
Erdoğan marks 105th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory

Erdoğan marks 105th anniversary of Çanakkale Victory
Turkey, Italy discuss possible joint measures against COVID-19

Turkey, Italy discuss possible joint measures against COVID-19
Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man

Turkey reports first coronavirus death, 89 year old man
Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey

Police seize 50 kg of marijuana in southern Turkey
Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus

Ankara university hospital takes intensive measures to combat virus
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Death toll passes 7,400

Latest on the coronavirus: Death toll passes 7,400

The world's richest nations prepared more costly measures on March 17 to combat the global fallout of the coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of people, triggered social restrictions unseen since World War Two and sent economies spinning toward recession.
ECONOMY Turkey backing intense R&D to find coronavirus vaccine

Turkey backing intense R&D to find coronavirus vaccine

The Turkish government is providing support to institutes and researchers in the country working to find vaccines, the industry and technology minister said on March 17.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Galatasaray, Beşiktaş draw behind closed doors

Playing in an empty stadium, Galatasaray was held to a goalless draw by Beşiktaş in the Turkish Süper Lig amid calls for the league to be suspended due to the global pandemic coronavirus.