Turkey condoles Nepal for deadly flood

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey extended its condolence to Nepal on July 11, following a deadly flood in the country's capital.

"We are deeply saddened that 23 people have lost their lives and more than 30 people have been missing as a result of the flood disaster in the western part of the capital of Nepal, Katmandu," said a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry extended its "sincere condolences" to the people and government of Nepal "as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives."