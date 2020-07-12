Turkey condoles Nepal for deadly flood

  • July 12 2020 10:43:36

Turkey condoles Nepal for deadly flood

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condoles Nepal for deadly flood

Turkey extended its condolence to Nepal on July 11, following a deadly flood in the country's capital.

"We are deeply saddened that 23 people have lost their lives and more than 30 people have been missing as a result of the flood disaster in the western part of the capital of Nepal, Katmandu," said a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministry extended its "sincere condolences" to the people and government of Nepal "as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hagia Sophia to be open for all, says Erdoğan after conversion into mosque

    Hagia Sophia to be open for all, says Erdoğan after conversion into mosque

  2. 10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

    10 hidden beauties of Turkey for an isolated vacation

  3. Decline in Turkey’s COVID-19 cases by 75 percent success, but must stick to measures to sustain it: WHO official

    Decline in Turkey’s COVID-19 cases by 75 percent success, but must stick to measures to sustain it: WHO official

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,344 as daily cases increase by 1,016

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,344 as daily cases increase by 1,016
Recommended
Turkey, UK very close to free trade deal: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey, UK 'very close' to free trade deal: FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey slams Swedish FM for meeting with PKK members

Turkey slams Swedish FM for meeting with PKK members
Turkey, WHO sign agreement to open office in Istanbul

Turkey, WHO sign agreement to open office in Istanbul
Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official

Negative trend in EU-Turkey relations must stop: Official
Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan

Turkish virus experts pay working visit to Azerbaijan
Turkey urges UN-led process for lasting truce in Libya

Turkey urges UN-led process for lasting truce in Libya 
WORLD Israelis protest governments economic response to virus

Israelis protest government's economic response to virus

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in downtown Tel Aviv on July 11, protesting what is widely seen as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failure to address economic woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
ECONOMY Focus on low-performing students will add $6.3T to Turkish economy

Focus on low-performing students will add $6.3T to Turkish economy

Turkey has seen good progress over the last decade, not just enrolling more students in education but also raising the learning standards of these students, said Andreas Schleicher, founder of Program for International Student Assessment (PISA).
SPORTS Turkish referee tests positive for coronavirus

Turkish referee tests positive for coronavirus

A top-tier referee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on July 10. 