Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

ANKARA

Turkey on Feb. 3 denounced a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso which caused fatalities among people.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry expressed Turkey's sorrow over the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack in a village of the northern Seno province.

"We condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Burkina Faso as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives," the statement added.

Suspected armed militants attacked in Bali village overnight on Feb. 2, killing at least 18 people.

Burkina Faso borders Mali to the northwest and Niger to the east, both countries that are struggling to contain a wave of lethal jihadist attacks.

Burkina Faso security forces, under-equipped and poorly trained, have not been able to counter the deadly raids in their territory, despite the help of foreign soldiers, notably French troops.

According to U.N. figures, the jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed 4,000 people in 2019 and caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, forcing 600,000 to flee their homes.