Turkey condemns terror attack in Mali

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Turkey on March 20 condemned a recent terrorist attack in the northeastern region of Gao in Mali that killed 29 people including two soldiers.

Terrorists on March 19 attacked an army camp in Tarkint village in the Gao city area.

"We are saddened to receive the news that many soldiers lost their lives and were wounded in a terrorist attack targeting a military camp in the Gao region of Mali," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry condemned the attack and offered its condolences.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Mali as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," it added.