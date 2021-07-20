Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

  • July 20 2021 15:58:51

Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

ANKARA
Turkey condemns Macron’s meeting with members of YPG-affiliated group

Turkey condemned the meeting of French President Emmanuel Macron with members of “the so-called ‘Syrian Democratic Council,’ which is under the control of the PYD/YPG, the Syrian extension of the terrorist organization PKK,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç said in a written statement on July 20.

“Despite all our calls, France’s relationship with this bloody terrorist organization and its affiliates, which has a separatist agenda, harms Turkey’s national security, the efforts to protect Syria’s political unity and territorial integrity, and to ensure stability in the region,” he stated.

The spokesperson reminded the French and international public of the fact that “recently, the said organization bloodily suppressed the peaceful demonstrations of young people who refused to join the organization, bombed civilian targets such as Afrin Hospital, attacked Syrian civilians, including children, and tortured detainees.”

He said that Turkey would continue its fight against this terrorist organization and its extensions with determination everywhere.

ECONOMY Turkey ‘may help Libya economic recovery

Turkey ‘may help Libya economic recovery'
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turks celebrate Eid holidays, flock to resort towns

    Turks celebrate Eid holidays, flock to resort towns

  2. Heatwave to hit Turkey during Eid holidays

    Heatwave to hit Turkey during Eid holidays

  3. Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

    Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

  4. Initial body assembly of Turkey’s homegrown car completed

    Initial body assembly of Turkey’s homegrown car completed

  5. Restoration of historic Greek orphanage needs ‘big budget’

    Restoration of historic Greek orphanage needs ‘big budget’
Recommended
Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid

Health minister warns of rising virus cases amid Eid
Turkish Cyprus marks 47th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation

Turkish Cyprus marks 47th anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan
Veterans recall Turkeys 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation

Veterans recall Turkey's 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation
Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban

Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban
Severe drought culprit of fish deaths in Turkey’s longest river

Severe drought culprit of fish deaths in Turkey’s longest river
WORLD Blue Origin’s Bezos reaches space on 1st passenger flight

Blue Origin’s Bezos reaches space on 1st passenger flight

Jeff Bezos blasted into space on July 20 on his rocket company’s first flight with people on board, becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own spacecraft.
ECONOMY Turkey ‘may help Libya economic recovery

Turkey ‘may help Libya economic recovery'

With the right policies, Turkey could play a crucial role in Libya’s reconstruction period, a top business leader said. Murtaza Karanfil, the head of Turkey-Libya Business Council of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), told Anadolu Agency in an interview that Turkey is not seen as a colonial state in the region like many other countries. Noting that this opportunity should be used carefully, Karanfil said: “Turkey has the know-how and full knowledge of Libya’s business culture.”
SPORTS Galatasaray to face winner of Celtic-Midtjylland match

Galatasaray to face winner of Celtic-Midtjylland match

The UEFA Champions League third qualifying round draw was made on July 19 in the Swiss city of Nyon.