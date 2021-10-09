Turkey condemns 'heinous' terrorist attack in Afghanistan

  October 09 2021

ANKARA
Turkey on Oct. 8 condemned the terror attack targeting a mosque during Friday prayers in Afghanistan’s northern province of Kunduz.

“It is with great sadness that we have received the news of the terrorist attack that took place today (8 October) during Friday prayers at a mosque in Kunduz province of Afghanistan, as a result of which many people lost their lives and many were injured,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

“We condemn this heinous terrorist attack, wish God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Afghan people,” the statement added.

A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing scores of worshippers in the country's third attack this week on a religious institution.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that state-run Bakhtar news agency said had killed 46 people and
wounded 143. Two health officials told Reuters the death toll could be between 70 and 80.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Oct. 9 reunification with Taiwan must happen and will happen peacefully, despite a ratcheting-up of China’s threats to attack the island.
A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Oct. 8 as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.
Turkey managed a 1-1 draw on Oct. 8 against Norway in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group match in Istanbul.