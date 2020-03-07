Turkey condemns ‘heinous attack’ in Afghanistan

  • March 07 2020 13:37:00

Turkey condemns ‘heinous attack’ in Afghanistan

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns ‘heinous attack’ in Afghanistan

Relatives and family members attend during the funeral of a victim who was killed in Friday's deadly attack on memorial ceremony in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 7, 2020. (AP Photo)

Turkey condemned March 6's attack in the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 27 people during a gathering attended by top Afghan government officials.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people have lost their lives and have been injured as a result of an armed attack that took place in Kabul today [March 6] at a commemoration ceremony, which was attended by many leading Afghan politicians," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack, which came about at a critical time when peace and reconciliation efforts gained momentum in Afghanistan," the ministry added.

The attack came just days after the U.S. and Taliban reached a landmark peace deal aimed at ending violence in the war-torn country.

"We reiterate that nothing can be achieved by means of violence and terrorist acts,” the Turkish ministry said.

"We call on all Afghan people and their political representatives to act in unity and solidarity. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Afghanistan," the statement read.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said that at least 50 people were also injured at the attack.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, High Peace Council chairman Abdul Karim Khalili, former Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani and a number of other figures fled the attack site, Abdullah's spokesman told Anadolu Agency.

The Taliban quickly rejected any involvement.

Afghan President Mohammed Ashraf Ghani called it an "inhumane attack against national unity."

The gathering was held to mark the death anniversary of Shia leader Abdul Ali Mazari.

In 2019, a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Mazari – the slain leader of the country's Shia Hazara community allegedly killed by the Taliban in 1995 – was also attacked in a similar fashion, leaving 11 people dead. ISIL claimed that attack.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

    Closure of Cyprus’ border crossings

  2. Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

    Turkey deploys 1,000 police at Greek border to stem push-back of migrants

  3. US pressures European allies to support Turkey

    US pressures European allies to support Turkey

  4. Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

    Turkey, Russia agree on ceasefire in Idlib

  5. Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal

    Ankara urges EU to keep promises under 2016 deal
Recommended
Turkish citizen dies of coronavirus in France

Turkish citizen dies of coronavirus in France
Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Idlib, migrants

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Idlib, migrants
Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syrias Idlib

Turkey sees no violations of ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to coronavirus

Turkey postpones Antalya Diplomacy Forum due to coronavirus
Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord

Opposition parties welcome Turkey-Russia truce accord
Idlib agreement paves way for normalization

Idlib agreement 'paves way for normalization'
WORLD ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL attacks Kabul gathering, killing at least 32

ISIL opened fire at a ceremony in Kabul on March 6, killing at least 32 people in the first major attack in the city since the United States reached an agreement with the Afghan Taliban on a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops.

ECONOMY Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey airports host 26.2 mln passengers

Turkey welcomed 26.2 million air passengers in the first two months of 2020, the state airport authority announced on March 6. 
SPORTS Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims

Turkey on March 5 rejected recent decisions by the Arab League which contained unfounded allegations against the country.