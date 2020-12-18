Turkey condemns Greece for detaining Rhodes consulate personnel

  • December 18 2020 15:49:48

ANKARA
Turkey has condemned Greece for detaining a consulate personnel on Rhodes Island over claims of espionage.

A written statement by the Foreign Ministry identified the detained personnel as Sebahattin Bayram, who is working as a contacted secretary at the Rhodes Consulate.

Greek officials detained two persons last week on charges of espionage for Turkey by taking the pictures of the Greek navy vessels and providing information about their locations.

The ministry recalled that Greece has violated the provisions of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and articles on freedom and security rights of the European Human Rights Convention with the detention of Bayram.

The Greek media coverage on the case, which violates the basic principle of presumption of innocence, is also concerning as they have reportedly made Turkey’s diplomatic representations and their workers a target.

Turkey has taken necessary steps for the protection of the rights of the Turkish consulate personnel, the statement read.

The move comes as Turkey and Greece were preparing to launch exploratory talks to resolve their differences in regards to the Aegean and Mediterranean after months-long tension.

