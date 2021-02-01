Turkey condemns, 'deeply concerned' by coup in Myanmar

  • February 01 2021 10:46:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Feb. 1 "strongly" condemned a coup in Myanmar announced by the Southeast Asian country's military early on Feb. 1.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the country was "deeply concerned" by the power grab as "Turkey opposes any kind of military intervention."

Urging the immediate release of all elected leaders and civilians who have reportedly been detained in putsch, it called for the new parliament, formed by the people's free will, to convene "as soon as possible" and quickly remove the obstacles placed in front of elected leaders and democratic institutions.

The ministry also expressed hope that these developments would not worsen the situation of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims.

Myanmar's military announced early on Feb. 1 that it has seized power and would rule the country for at least a year after detaining the country's top leaders.

The military declared a state of emergency hours after detaining State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior members of the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

Turkish embassy urges citizens to stay indoors

Turkey's embassy in Myanmar warned Turkish citizens on Feb. 1 not to venture outdoors or travel unless necessary.

In a written statement, the embassy in Naypyidaw noted that a state of emergency had been declared in the country and that the armed forces had seized power.

It said Vice President Myint Swe had been appointed acting president and added: "It is understood that many senior government officials were detained, television channels and mobile lines were cut across the country, and wireless internet access was restricted/cut off in some regions."

The embassy also advised the Turkish community to follow developments through local channels and avoid crowded areas.

Turkish citizens in Myanmar can reach the embassy via emergency phone lines, as well as through Twitter and Facebook, as long as the telephone lines are available.

