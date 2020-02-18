Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

  • February 18 2020 10:00:46

Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey condemns Burkina Faso terror attack

Turkey on Feb. 17 condemned a terrorist attack that killed at least 24 people when gunmen attacked a church in northern Burkina Faso.

“We condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Burkina Faso as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives,” Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives in a terrorist attack perpetrated on 16 February on a Protestant church in the village of Pansi (Yagha) in Burkina Faso,” the ministry added.

At least 24 people were killed and 18 others injured when unidentified armed men attacked the church in Yagha province in the Sahel Region during a religious ceremony on Feb. 16.

Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso
Gunmen kill 24 in attack near church in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso is witnessing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian emergency.

In October 2019, over 486,000 internally displaced people were registered, more than twice of the July 2019 figure. The Centre-Nord and Sahel regions in Burkina Faso are the most affected, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A state of emergency in northern Burkina Faso which ended on Jan. 12 was extended for another year to boost the fight against terrorism.

It is currently being implemented in seven of 13 regions in the country.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

    Snapshots of daily life in Istanbul

  4. Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

    Era ends for Canada's bombardier aerospace giant

  5. A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed

    A golden opportunity in Cyprus should not be missed
Recommended
Turkish court acquits Osman Kavala, other defendants in Gezi Park trial

Turkish court acquits Osman Kavala, other defendants in Gezi Park trial
Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

Turkey detains suspected ex-ISIL executioner

Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica

Turkish research team arrives in Antarctica
Turkey says Greece cannot deny Muslim Turkish minority

Turkey says Greece cannot deny Muslim Turkish minority
Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks

Turkey, Russia hold second round of Idlib talks
Bringing sustainable development into play: UNDP teams up with basketball federation to raise awareness

Bringing sustainable development into play: UNDP teams up with basketball federation to raise awareness
WORLD SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX re-useable rocket misses landing ship

SpaceX successfully launched its latest cluster of high-speed internet satellites into orbit on Feb. 17 but was unable to land its rocket booster on an autonomous ship, missing a key milestone.    
ECONOMY Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan signs contract for national ship project

Aselsan, Turkey’s leading defense company, has signed a new contract regarding the MİLGEM, a national warship program, project.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Man Utd beat Chelsea to keep hopes for Champions League

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 away on Feb. 17 night to raise hopes for UEFA Champions League.