Turkey condemns attack in Congo

  • May 12 2022 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkey on May 11 strongly condemned the attacks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are deeply saddened to receive the news that many people, including women and children, were killed and several wounded in the attacks carried out by armed groups at the Blakete-Plitu mining site in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“We extend our condolences to the friendly government and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish for a swift recovery to the injured,” the statement read.

Rebels in eastern Congo killed at least 14 people, including children, in an attack on a displaced people’s camp.

The country’s military spokesman, Jules Ngongo Tsikudi, said on May 10 that rebels raided a site outside the town of Fataki in the Djugu region of the eastern province of Ituri, where hundreds of civilians sought refuge in recent months.

