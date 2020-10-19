Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 

  • October 19 2020 09:06:00

Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19 

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

Turkey closed its consulate in the western German city of Cologne on Oct. 18 after one of its staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Due to the detection of COVID-19 in the staff of our consulate general, our consulate general will not be able to serve between Oct.19 and Oct. 30,” the consulate said in a statement.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.



MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures

  2. Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

    Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Turkish Cyprus vote

  3. Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

    Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  4. Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

    Greece’s new anti-Turkey campaign to remain futile

  5. Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons

    Governor stirs debate for ordering restaurant to be closed due to unfounded reasons
Recommended
Turkeys parliament speaker in Baku for talks

Turkey's parliament speaker in Baku for talks
Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara

Greek claim on search, rescue area groundless, says Ankara
Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy

Turkey, Japan ‘two states, one heart’: Japanese envoy
Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan
Turkey will not stay silent to Armenias attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry
Turkeys top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart

Turkey's top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart
WORLD Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Oct. 18 devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe beat Göztepe 3-2 to top Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe defeated Göztepe 3-2 Sunday to lead the Turkish Süper Lig.