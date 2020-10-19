Turkey closes Cologne consulate due to COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey closed its consulate in the western German city of Cologne on Oct. 18 after one of its staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Due to the detection of COVID-19 in the staff of our consulate general, our consulate general will not be able to serve between Oct.19 and Oct. 30,” the consulate said in a statement.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.11 million lives in 189 countries and regions since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December.





