Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’

  • July 18 2021 14:43:00

Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’

ANKARA
Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’

Turkey on July 18 condemned Israeli forces for “violating the sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif” and allowing Israeli settlers to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Foreign Ministry said in a written statement: “We condemn Israeli forces violating the sanctity of the Haram al-Sharif once again by allowing racist Jewish groups to raid Al-Aqsa Mosque, intervening worshiping Palestinian civilians with stun grenades and the detention of some Palestinian civilians, including children and women, with images showing human dignity offended”.

The statement added that it was “extremely dangerous” for such provocations to continue in the current environment where the tension caused by Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque in May is still fresh in minds.

“We reiterate our call on the Israeli government to end these provocative acts and attacks as soon as possible,” it added.

More than 500 Israeli settlers forced their way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex on Sunday amid tension over a planned setter incursion into the flashpoint site, according to a Palestinian agency.

In a statement, the Islamic Endowment Department in Jerusalem said the settlers broke into the complex through its Israeli-controlled Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the mosque, and performed their rituals inside.

On Saturday, hundreds of settlers staged a march in occupied East Jerusalem ahead of their planned incursions on Sunday.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community.

haram al sharif,

TURKEY Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’

Turkey censures Israeli forces for ‘violating sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

    Expert fuels concerns over mosquito threat in Istanbul

  2. President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

    President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace

    Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace

  4. Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

    Over 26 tons of drug raw material seized in western Turkey

  5. Flood-struck areas of Black Sea region to be declared disaster area

    Flood-struck areas of Black Sea region to be declared disaster area
Recommended
Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace

Turkey condemns EU court ruling on headscarf ban at workplace
President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus

President Erdoğan set to start two-day visit to Turkish Cyprus
Turkey remembers diplomat killed in northern Iraq attack

Turkey remembers diplomat killed in northern Iraq attack
Communications head blasts EU court ruling on Muslim womens rights

Communications head blasts EU court ruling on Muslim women's rights

Greek Cypriots must address Turkish Cypriots as counterparts

'Greek Cypriots must address Turkish Cypriots as counterparts'
Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Turkish, US officials discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
WORLD Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Who’s who on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight

Blue Origin’s maiden crewed flight on Tuesday involves four people who will cross the Karman line, which separates Earth’s atmosphere from space, for the very first time.
ECONOMY Spain inches ahead with pension reform

Spain inches ahead with pension reform

Spain will pay workers to postpone retirement as part of a pensions reform strategy that analysts warn does not go far enough to cut a huge deficit in the system.
SPORTS Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

Istanbul to host 2023 Champions League final

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final will be held in Istanbul, the governing body of European football announced on July 16. 