Turkey captures ISIL terrorist wanted with red notice

ANKARA/BURSA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces detained an ISIL terrorist wanted with a red notice, a security source said on Sept. 13.

The terrorist was nabbed in the southern Hatay province.

The detention came when nine Russian nationals, including seven children, attempted to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After an initial investigation, it turned out that there was an international search warrant for one of the people in question, and her daughter was sought with a red notice due to her link with the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, police also detained five people allegedly linked to the ISIL terror group, security sources said on Sept. 13.

The police carried out simultaneous raids at predetermined addresses in northwestern Bursa and southern Mersin provinces, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The sources said many photos and videos used by the terrorist group while disseminating propaganda were found on phones of the suspects.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare ISIL as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.