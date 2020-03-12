Turkey cancels local and international events

ISTANBUL

With as yet just one case of coronavirus infection confirmed, Turkey took many steps early on, and is joining the world in suspending or postponing many international events that had been planned for the coming weeks.

The virus caused global panic, with hundreds of major events across the world being canceled or postponed, and even this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo are in doubt.

Following suit, Turkey has postponed several international events to stem the spread of the virus within its borders.

Ruhsar Pekcan, the Turkish trade minister, has announced the postponement of domestic trade fairs from March 16 until the end of April.

Ahead of Pekcan’s announcement, several major events had already been postponed.

Leading industrial fairs WIN EURASIA, set for March in Turkey’s commercial capital Istanbul, and Automechanika, scheduled for April, were pushed back to June.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum, planned to be hosted in March by the Foreign Ministry under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was also called off.

The Izmir International Natural Stone and Technologies Fair, the world’s leading natural stone event, was also delayed.

SAHA EXPO, Turkey’s largest defense event, was pushed back from March to November.

The Turkish Flour Industrialists Federation also put off its 16th International Congress and Exhibition.

Turkey is also considering suspending cultural activities and events until the end of April, Nuri Ersoy, the country’s culture and tourism minister, announced on March 11.

He also recommended that hotels in Turkey plan the opening of this year’s summer season from the end of April instead of the end of March.