Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

  • April 06 2022 11:14:00

Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

ANKARA
Turkey calls for probe into civilian deaths in Ukraine’s Bucha

Turkish Foreign Ministry on April 6 called for an independent investigation into the murder of civilians in the town of Bucha and other cities in Ukraine.

“The images of the massacre, which have been published in the press from various regions including Bucha and Irpin near Kiev, are appalling and sad for humanity. We share the pain of the Ukrainian people,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Targeting innocent civilians is unacceptable, said the statement.

“It is our main expectation that the matter will be subject to an independent investigation and that those responsible will be identified and held accountable,” the ministry stated.

Turkey will continue to work to put an end to such “shameful” scenes for humanity and to ensure peace as soon as possible, it added.

This was the second reaction from Ankara aside from a tweet by the Turkish Embassy in Ukraine on April 4 after dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets near the Ukrainian capital over the weekend. The embassy had called for an independent investigation into the massacres and said, “Identifying those who are responsible by holding an independent investigation into the issue is our main expectation.” The message followed footage coming from areas liberated by the Ukrainian army showing civilians killed and buried in mass graves.

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik also said these “inhuman acts” need to be investigated. “Unfortunately, it is seen that there are some actions that do not comply with the laws of war and that there are massacres,” he said.

NATO member Turkey has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has been mediating for dialogue between the two warring countries.

The Ukrainian army retook control of the key commuter town of Bucha outside Kiev just a few days ago and said it had found dozens of bodies after Russian forces pulled out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the killings “war crimes” and “genocide” and Western countries have ramped up sanctions against Russia in reaction to the deaths.

But the Kremlin has denied the accusations and claimed the images emerging from Bucha and other towns are fakes produced by Ukrainian forces, or that the deaths occurred after Russian soldiers pulled out.

Turkish embassy staff returns Kiev

Turkey’s embassy staff, which had moved to Chernivtsi near the Romanian border in March for security reasons, returned to Kiev, the Foreign Ministry said. Turkey’s Ambassador to Kiev Yağmur Güldere told broadcaster NTV that they have evacuated 16,700 people so far and that the process is still underway for the rest of the Turks in Ukraine.

Elaborating on Turkey’s two military cargo aircraft that were stranded in Kiev, the ambassador emphasized that the airspace security is still not convenient for evacuation of the planes.

diplomacy,

TURKEY İYİ Party leader slams government over price hikes

İYİ Party leader slams government over price hikes
MOST POPULAR

  1. Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

    Edirne lured 500,000 visitors in three months

  2. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  3. Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

    Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

  4. Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

    Turkey, US launch strategic mechanism to boost ties

  5. Minister unveils major investment plans for transport infrastructure

    Minister unveils major investment plans for transport infrastructure
Recommended
İYİ Party leader slams government over price hikes

İYİ Party leader slams government over price hikes
Turkish woman in UK named ‘Chef of the Year’

Turkish woman in UK named ‘Chef of the Year’
Fallen sailors of sunken submarine remembered

Fallen sailors of sunken submarine remembered
Young Turkish pianist on way to prominent school in Belgium

Young Turkish pianist on way to prominent school in Belgium
Illicit tobacco products, cigarette trade on the rise

Illicit tobacco products, cigarette trade on the rise
Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland

Turkey playing pivotal role in Ukraine crisis: Nuland
WORLD Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru imposes, then withdraws curfew to quell price protests

Peru’s president on Tuesday lifted a curfew he had decreed less than a day earlier in the country’s capital and its main port in a bid to quell sometimes violent protests over rising fuel and food prices.

ECONOMY Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country’s finance minister said on April 4.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.