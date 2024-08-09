Bus crash in Ankara kills 9, injures 26

Bus crash in Ankara kills 9, injures 26

ANKARA
Bus crash in Ankara kills 9, injures 26

A bus crashed through a highway bridge near Ankara early Friday, killing nine people and injuring 26, the governor of Türkiye's capital region said.

The accident occurred at 5:00 am (0200 GMT), the TRT public television channel said. It was travelling from the central province of Eskişehir.

Ankara region governor Vasip Şahin said preliminary information suggested the driver had fallen asleep as there were no indications he had tried to brake.

An investigation has been launched.

Bus accidents are fairly common in Türkiye.

In May, 10 people died and 40 were injured when a bus and two cars and a truck collided on a highway near the southern city of Mersin.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  2. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  3. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

  4. Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

    Türkiye aims for $1.8 billion in dried fruit exports this year

  5. Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month

    Turkish startups to meet with investors in London next month
Recommended
Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year
Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary

Turkish defense minister hails Türkiye-Japan ties on its 100th anniversary
Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul

Lifeguards rescue thousands from drowning in Istanbul
Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchies latest movie

Antalya shines on global stage in Guy Ritchie's latest movie
Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts

Türkiye commends Egypt, Qatar, US ceasefire efforts
Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy

Opposition calls for parliament meeting over jailed deputy
FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel

FM urges global participation in genocide case against Israel
WORLD Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

Moscow on Saturday launched a "counter-terror operation" in three border regions adjoining Ukraine to halt Kyiv's biggest cross-border offensive in the two-and-a-half year conflict.
ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿