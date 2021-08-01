Turkey brings 107 massive forest fires under control

ANKARA

Turkish authorities maintain their tireless efforts to contain forest fires that erupted in various parts of the country, particularly the southern regions.

Fire brigades took the fire in Mersin province under control according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli. The forest fire first emerged in the Silifke district on July 29 and spread to the Gülnar district on July 31due to the strong wind.

Intense efforts by the authorities helped contain the fire, which forced the evacuation of surrounding settlements to prevent possible life loss earlier.

Meanwhile, the aerial extinguishing operations have started once again in the Marmaris and Köyceğiz districts of the Muğla province in the southwest.

The fire first set ablaze the forest in Şirinyer on July 28 and spread to many other locations due to the wind, while Turkish authorities relentlessly fought against the fire day and night.

Early in the morning, an aerial fleet containing 12 helicopters and three planes started their operation to put off the fires. Also, ground forces - including a group of 100 Azerbaijanis sent to Turkey to assist the ongoing efforts - along with locals, are fighting the fires.

Additionally, the fire in the resort district of Bodrum in Muğla was contained, according to Pakdemirli, who said units were now cooling down the fire zones.

The forest fire ongoing in the Gazipaşa district of the southern Antalya province for two days straight was also contained, and the area was being cooled down, Pakdemirli said.

The fire first erupted in three different locations of Küçüklü and İnceğiz neighborhoods located only 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to the district center and quickly spread due to wind.

Helicopters and fire brigade trucks have battled the fire for days before finally taking it under control.

In the Manavgat district of Antalya, authorities are fighting to control the fire, which erupted in four different locations on July 28, through aerial and ground operations. Local people join in forces with brigades to put off the fire.

Pakdemirli shared figures on his Twitter account, saying a total of 112 fires have erupted since July 28 and 107 of them have been contained.

The efforts to contain the remaining five fires are underway in the Manavgat and Gündoğmuş districts of Antalya, along with Marmaris, Köyceğiz, and Milas districts of Muğla, he added.

Speaking in Marmaris, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said teams from Muğla, other provinces, and Azerbaijan continue their work in the region.

Overall, an aircraft, 80 water tanks, 35 tankers, 31 construction machines, 176 service vehicles and 1,400 personnel are at work, he said.

Erdoğan said one of the fires in Marmaris was started by children, and that further investigations are underway. A suspect was detained in the Milas district, he added and did not rule out the link between wildfires and terrorist organizations.

Azerbaijan on July 31 provided 53 fire trucks to Turkey, where forest fires in the past few days have led to deaths as well as material damage.

The Emergency Situations Ministry sent the vehicles meant to fight large fires, as well as 220 personnel by land. Earlier, 100 Azerbaijani firefighters arrived in Muğla.

While the trucks will reach the affected areas in two days, Baku will also send a helicopter on Aug. 1. Many other countries have also offered help.

The fires started on July 28 with most in southern regions. At least six people have been killed.

Blazes broke out in at least 21 provinces, including several Mediterranean provinces, killing at least six people.

As many as 271 other people have been affected by the wildfires, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Erdoğan said 50 million Turkish liras ($5.91million) have been released to meet the urgent needs in areas that have experienced destruction and property damage. He said Turkey is mobilizing all means to bring the blazes under control.