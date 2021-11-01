Turkey breaks record in wind power generation

  November 01 2021

ISTANBUL
With the world moving more and more towards green energy due to the climate crisis, Turkey, which has increased its renewable energy capacity, met 20 percent of its one-day energy generation from wind, breaking a production record. 

Thus, Turkey’s electricity generation from wind reached the highest share in renewable energy with 20.2 percent.
Turkey, which has become the fifth in Europe and 12th in the world in renewable energy installed power, ranks first in Europe in geothermal energy and second in hydroelectricity, according to official data.

The country also ranks eighth in Europe in solar, wind and biomass energy production.

Noting that Turkey aims to reach an installed power of 25,000 megawatts by 2030, Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB) President Ebru Arıcı said that new records will inevitably be broken as new invest-ments in wind become available within the framework of the Paris Agreement and Green Agreement tar-gets.
“The wind industry in Turkey is at a highly developed point. Considering that 70 percent of what is pro-duced today is exported, we can say that we have no problems in terms of quality,” Arıcı noted.

Arıcı pointed out that with 3,615 turbines operating in 274 power plants across Turkey, more than 10 per-cent of the energy need is met from wind occasionally from the plants that have been commissioned with partial acceptance.

Arıcı stressed that for the past five years green transformation has been on Turkey’s agenda and the country has been experiencing the positive results of taking early and fast progress today.

Stating that more than 20,000 people are employed directly in the wind energy sector, she underlined that the domestic wind industry is at a highly developed point.

Ankara has prioritized the security of energy supply as one of the central pillars of its energy strategy, including efforts to boost investments in the clean energy sector.

The country has seen considerable diversification of its energy mix in the past decade, in particular through the growth of renewable electricity generation.

On Oct. 7, the Turkish Parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement to contribute to the global efforts against climate change and put it into effect.

