Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey is well on its way to becoming a center for designing and manufacturing all kinds of engines, especially in aviation, the country's president said on Dec. 5.

"With these projects, we're entering a new era in the defense industry," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the opening ceremony of a delivery and design center for Turkey's first indigenous helicopter engine via a live video link from the Vahdettin Mansion in Istanbul.

Erdoğan underlined that TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) would become a role model in Turkey with its planned investments in an engine development project.

"With every step we take, we see once again that in the geography where we live, we can't look to our future confidently without having a strong defense industry," he said.



