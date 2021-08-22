Turkey beat Sweden to maintain flawless run in EuroVolley

ISTANBUL

The Turkish women's national volleyball team on Aug. 23 beat Sweden 3-0 in the 2021 CEV EuroVolley to carry on their flawless run in the tournament.

Called the "Sultans of the Net," Turkey won the match at BT Arena in Cluj Napoca with the sets of 31-29, 25-21, and 25-11.

Turkey previously beat Romania 3-1 and Ukraine 3-0 in Pool D matches held in Romania.

Serbia, Romania, Croatia, and Bulgaria are hosting this year's EuroVolley.

In the next Pool D fixture, Turkey will face Finland on Monday.

Finland have had three losses in the tournament so far.

They were beaten by Sweden 3-2, Netherlands 3-0, and Ukraine 3-1 in Pool D.