Turkey, Azerbaijan’s main objective is stability in region: Turkish defense chief

  • November 06 2021 10:06:16

ANKARA
The main objective for Turkey and Azerbaijan is the continuity of a cease-fire and to bring stability to the region, Turkish defense chief Hulusi Akar said on Nov. 5 at a reception at the Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara for Victory Day.

The reception celebrating Azerbaijan’s victory that put an end to Armenia's nearly 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands was attended by Turkish military officials including, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Admiral Adnan Özbal, Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz and Deputy National Defense Minister Alpaslan Kavaklıoğlu.

"The stability is not only necessary for Azerbaijan and Turkey," said Akar, adding that Armenia will also gain security and welfare if Armenia cooperates with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"In this regard, we have a broad vision. We all know that very important steps can be taken for the security and welfare of the entire Caucasus by even holding six-party talks if necessary," he said.

Akar said Turkish and Azerbaijani armed forces continue to clear mines in liberated regions from the Armenian occupation.

He reiterated Turkey’s endless support for Azerbaijan.

"We will continue to stand by our Azerbaijani brothers in their just cause, as we have done so far," he said.

Liberation of Karabakh

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27, 2021, with the Armenian army attacking civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violating several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

Prior to that, about 20% of Azerbaijan’s territory was under illegal occupation.

The fighting ended with a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10, 2020, with the cease-fire seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia.

Two months later, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a pact to develop economic ties and infrastructure to benefit the entire region. It also included the establishment of a trilateral working group on Karabakh.

