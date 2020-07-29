Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

  • July 29 2020 09:32:22

Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

BAKU- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

As Turkey and Azerbaijan are getting ready for a large-scale joint military exercise, some Turkish war helicopters were brought to Nakhchivan. 

According to a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, helicopters were carried by military planes owned by the Turkish Air Force, and they were welcomed with a military ceremony. 

Following the ceremony, the helicopters were prepared by technical teams for the upcoming exercise. 

The military exercise to be held in Baku and Nakhchivan on Aug. 1-5 will include mortars, armed vehicles, and cannons striking simulated targets.  

The air forces of both countries will start exercises on July 29, to end on Aug. 10. Both helicopters and warplanes will hold activities in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir, and Yevlakh. 

The military exercises are coming shortly after an attack by the Armenian Armed Forces on Azerbaijani troops in the northwestern Tovuz border region.

During its aggression, Armenia martyred 12 Azerbaijani soldiers, including high-ranking officers, besides wounding four troops. 

Azerbaijan blamed Armenia for the "provocative" actions, with Ankara throwing its weight behind Baku, and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbor. 

Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, is under illegal Armenian occupation since 1991.  

military drill,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

    Turkey concludes preparations for measure-free Eid al-Adha 

  2. Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

    Turkish Airlines to extend destinations next month

  3. Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

    Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

  4. 3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

    3rd-century statue unearthed in ancient city

  5. CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks

    CHP slams Turkey’s top cleric over Atatürk remarks
Recommended
Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Greece says ready for dialogue with Turkey

Greece says ready for dialogue with Turkey
Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’
Turkish, Russian presidents discuss regional issues

Turkish, Russian presidents discuss regional issues
Turkey not only partner, an ally: Top Spanish diplomat

Turkey not only partner, an ally: Top Spanish diplomat
Libya, Turkey made clear deal to repel Haftar attacks: Official

Libya, Turkey made clear deal to repel Haftar attacks: Official
WORLD Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Virus curbs tightened over fears of a second wave

Spain and Germany were among the countries tightening restrictions on July 28in a bid to cool coronavirus hotspots that have sparked fears of a second wave.    
ECONOMY Trump loaning Kodak $765 mln to shift to drug production

Trump loaning Kodak $765 mln to shift to drug production

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on July 28 he is giving American camera company Kodak a $765 million federal loan to pivot the company to manufacture generic pharmaceutical ingredients. 
SPORTS Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Gülşah Hoş breaks paragliding record at almost 240 km

Turkish paraglider Gülşah Hoş has broken a paragliding record for women in Turkey by flying about 240 kilometers for seven hours and 42 minutes.