Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drill in Lachin

BAKU

Turkey and Azerbaijan on Sept. 6 launched a joint military drill in Azerbaijan's Lachin region that was liberated from Armenian occupation last year, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The joint exercise is being held under the Agreement on Military Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise aims to improve interoperability and combat coordination as well as the commanders' military decision-making and unit controlling skills, it noted.

"During the exercises, special attention was paid to improving the skills of using modern military equipment and other military means in difficult terrain," the statement added.