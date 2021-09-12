Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drill in Lachin ends

  September 12 2021

BAKU-Anadolu Agency
The joint military drill of Turkish and Azerbaijani armies in Azerbaijan’s Lachin region that was liberated from Armenian occupation last year, ended on Sept. 11, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the joint tactical live fire exercise, special forces of both countries "fulfilled the tasks on conducting reconnaissance in difficult terrain, setting up ambushes on the roads, detecting, neutralization and destroying sabotage groups in the area, as well as secretly approaching the imaginary enemy by overcoming various obstacles," said the ministry in a statement.

The statement noted that "other assigned tasks were also successfully accomplished" by Azerbaijani and Turkish armies.

"The professionalism of the servicemen of both countries in the exercises was highly appreciated," it added.

The joint exercise was held under the Agreement on Military Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

