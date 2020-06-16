Turkey assessing damages from earthquake

  • June 16 2020 16:59:00

BİNGÖL/ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Emergency workers are carrying out relief work in Turkey's eastern province of Bingöl after two powerful earthquakes hit the region.

At least one person was killed and dozens injured after an earthquake on June 14 was followed by tremors on June 15.

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has dispatched 148 vehicles and more than 1,000 personnel to the affected region.

In the first stage, AFAD said 500,000 Turkish liras ($73,000) were sent to the Bingöl Governorship to be used in emergency supplies.

It said earthquake victims were provided with 4,308 tents, 7,200 sleeping bags, 3,300 beds and 2,232 kitchen sets.

“Seven mobile radio stations have been established to ensure uninterrupted communication in the region,” it added.

Among the injured, 30 people have been discharged from hospital, while four are still being treated.

Also, the governorate distributed toys to the children.

Moreover, the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) delivered 12,500 meals, 4,000 snack packages, 75 food parcels and a field kitchen of 5,000 people to the region.

The charity also has distributed masks to people in the region to protect them against the coronavirus outbreak.

Turkey's Family, Labor, and Social Services Ministry also appointed 34 qualified counsellors to assist the mental health of locals.

Also, the country's Environment and Urbanization Ministry sent staff to assist damages.

Another earthquake with a 4.3 magnitude also jolted Bingöl's Yedisu district on June 16, around 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT), according to AFAD.

