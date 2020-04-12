Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

  • April 12 2020 11:12:28

Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey asks China to clarify aid packages to Armenia

Turkey asked China for clarification about aid packages sent to Armenia that bore a reference to Ağrı Mountain in eastern Turkey in English that borders Armenia, said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hami Aksoy.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said China's Ambassador to Ankara Deng Li and Beijing’s Foreign Ministry have shown efforts to resolve the issue.

"Ambassador Deng said their aid packages to Armenia was prepared by a local authority and were sent to Yerevan,” said Aksoy. “The aforementioned authority only wrote Chinese scripts on the packs, and there are no references to Agri Mountain in them. The references, which were written in English, were added later."

Deng is currently investigating the situation and Turkey will be informed of results.

"With this incident, [Deng] said he has full respect for Turkey's sovereignty and unity of land," Aksoy added.

A dispute between Turkey and Armenia's dates to Turkey's position on the events of 1915, which saw the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of Turkish and Armenian historians, plus international experts, to examine the issue.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

    Elderly woman looks after stray cats and dogs

  2. Turkey's 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces 

    Turkey's 2-day curfew begins in 31 provinces 

  3. People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

    People flock to stores, bakeries before lockdown

  4. Virus vaccine could be ready by autumn: Oxford scientist

    Virus vaccine could be ready by autumn: Oxford scientist

  5. Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms

    Ruling party to introduce further measures on social media platforms
Recommended
93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus

93-year-old Turkish man beats coronavirus
Ankara hails Bakus show of unity against virus

Ankara hails Baku's show of unity against virus
Turkish security forces conduct operation against terrorists

Turkish security forces conduct operation against terrorists
Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing

Turkey charges 20 Saudis in Khashoggi killing
UK thanks Turkey for COVID-19 support

UK thanks Turkey for COVID-19 support
Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment: Red Crescent head

Good response for COVID-19 plasma treatment: Red Crescent head
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italys as Midwest braces

Latest on the coronavirus: US death toll overtakes Italy's as Midwest braces

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed Italy's for the highest in the world, surpassing 20,000, as Chicago and other cities across the Midwest braced for a potential surge in victims and moved to snuff out smoldering hot spots of contagion before they erupt.
ECONOMY Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey

Oil stability needed for predictability: Turkey

Oil price stability is needed for predictability in the global oil market, and volatility in oil prices must end immediately, Turkey's energy and natural resources minister said on April 11. 
SPORTS Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Legendary Turkish goalkeeper recovers from coronavirus

Former Turkish international goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber who was tested positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago has completely recovered.