Turkey announces 'full closure' from April 29 to May 17

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 26 announced a full closure starting from April 29 evening, to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Erdoğan said that the lockdown will be continuous and will last until May 17. He also added that restrictions to intercity travel will also be imposed and intercity public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity.

Schools will also stop in-person education until the lockdown ends, he said.

However, the manufacturing and food sectors will be exempt from the restrictions, Erdoğan said.