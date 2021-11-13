Turkey aims for ‘sustainable’ growth model: Minister

  • November 13 2021 07:00:00

Turkey aims for ‘sustainable’ growth model: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey aims for ‘sustainable’ growth model: Minister

A growth model would not be sustainable if not based on efficiency development, Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said in a parliament commission meeting on Nov. 12.

The Turkish economy recorded a growth rate of 14.3 percent in the first half of this year with support from domestic investments and net foreign demand, he told lawmakers at the planning and budget commission meeting.

“A growth model not supported by efficiency achievements is not a sustainable growth model,” he added.
The volume of economic supports for households against the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will reach 734 billion liras ($75.3 billion) at the end of the year, he said.

“In our fight against inflation, we have waived 125 billion liras in public revenues with tax breaks and price adjustments. We have shown our determination in fiscal policy very clearly. Supports for natural gas and electricity bills are not included in the figure I have mentioned,” said Elvan.

Denying claims that the Turkish government prefers the Turkish Lira to be cheaper against foreign currencies to ramp up exports, Elvan underlined that Turkey has introduced a floating exchange rate regime, in which the value of the lira is determined in the open market.

He also said that the international business conditions and the high inflation rate in Turkey requires “cautiousness.”

The headline inflation rate in Turkey hit 19.89 in October, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute. The Turkish Central Bank will decide on its benchmark interest rate, which it cut to 16 percent from 18 percent last month, on Nov. 18.

The lira/dollar exchange rate rose 0.8 percent to a new high of 9.98, just short of the 10-dollar psychological mark on Nov. 12.

The Turkish economy is expected to grow around 9 percent this year, according to international organizations.
But it is more important that growth should contribute to employment and income distribution fairness, the minister said.

Despite the high growth rate, the current account balance gap’s ratio to the gross domestic product (GDP) will be below 2 percent in 2021, he said, in contrast with recent years.

TURKEY Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
MOST POPULAR

  1. Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

    Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

  2. Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

    Parliament passes proposal to send Turkish police to Qatar for World Cup

  3. Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

    Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

  4. Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

    Eels travel from Mexico to Turkish waters to reproduce

  5. Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

    Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger
Recommended
Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia

Turkey sends team to rescue national missing in Bosnia
Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government

Turkey reiterates its continued support to Libyan Government
Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs

Bolu mayor announces ‘controversial’ wedding fee tariffs
Turks spend more than 4 hours watching TV last year

Turks spend more than 4 hours watching TV last year
Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey

Africans on Hakkari women’s team ‘happy’ to be in Turkey
Locals enter, exit village through door

Locals enter, exit village through door
Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide

Man says he murdered woman with samurai sword arbitrarily in brutal femicide
WORLD Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship

Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Nov. 12 ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.
ECONOMY Getir enters US market with Chicago

Getir enters US market with Chicago

Istanbul-based Getir, the pioneer of ultra-fast grocery delivery business, announced on Nov. 12 that it entered the U.S. market with its services in Chicago.
SPORTS Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey to sweat in last ‘win-wait’ matches

Turkey will host Gibraltar in Istanbul on Nov. 13 and challenge Montenegro in Podgorica on Nov. 16 in the last two matches of Group G, hoping to win both, while waiting for the Netherlands and Norway to lose points to qualify for the 2020 World Cup.