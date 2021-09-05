Turkey administers over 96.8 mln COVID-19 jabs

  • September 05 2021 10:01:00

ANKARA
The number of coronavirus vaccine jabs given in Turkey has exceeded 96.8 million since the country launched an immunization campaign in January, indicated official figures released on Saturday.

Over 49.39 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 38.15 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 79.55% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.9 million people.

Health Minister Fehrettin Koca reiterated plans for in-person education in the country to resume as of Sept. 5.

The country decided to introduce new set of measures that will also go into effect on Sept. 5.

People who have not been vaccinated or have not recently recovered from the coronavirus will have to submit a negative PCR test to travel between provinces via airplane, bus, and train.

 

