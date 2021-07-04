Turkey administers over 52.3 mln vaccine jabs to date

  • July 04 2021 09:54:00

Turkey has administered over 52.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on July 3.

More than 35.78 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.58 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited inoculation drive, Turkey has entered a new normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

But seeking to limit the spread of the virus' Delta variant, it has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Two astronauts conducted China’s first tandem spacewalk on July 4, working on the outside of their nation’s new Tiangong station in orbit around Earth.

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 62.2 percent in June compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

Turkish motorcyclist Toprak Razgatlıoğlu won the opening race of World Superbike’s UK round on July 3.