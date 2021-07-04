Turkey administers over 52.3 mln vaccine jabs to date

ANKARA

Turkey has administered over 52.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures released on July 3.

More than 35.78 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.58 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited inoculation drive, Turkey has entered a new normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

But seeking to limit the spread of the virus' Delta variant, it has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.