Turkey administers more than 1.53 mln vaccine shots yesterday

  • June 19 2021 09:45:57

ANKARA
Turkey has administered more than 1.53 million coronavirus vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s health minister announced on June 19. 

"The number of vaccine doses have been shot until midnight is 1.53 million doses," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

More than 40.40 million doses have been administered since the country launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

And an excess of 26.11 million people have received their first doses, while more than 14.28 million have been fully vaccinated, Health Ministry data showed.

