Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024

Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom’s net income 8.5 billion Turkish Liras in 2024

Telecom giant Türk Telekom posted a net income of 8.46 billion Turkish Liras in 2024, with revenue rising 11 percent from the previous year.

With a robust fourth quarter performance, consolidated revenues increased by 20.3 percent year-on-year to 45.6 billion liras in the final quarter of last year and reached 161.7 billion liras in the full year, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA increased by 45.3 percent annually in the fourth quarter to 17.97 billion, with the EBITDA margin improving from 32.6 percent a year ago to 39.4 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was 4.3 billion liras.

“We closed another challenging year with a guidance-beating performance,” said Ümit Önal, Türk Telekom CEO.

“While our flagship businesses, fixed internet and mobile both delivered robust key performance indicators (KPIs) beyond our expectations, all areas of operation nicely supported a healthy set of consolidated financials,” he said.

“Although a hugely successful 2024 sets a high base ahead, we are encouraged by our ever-strong positioning in our business segments and unique capabilities enabling us to once again target ambitious goals for 2025,” Önal added.

According to its 2025 guidance, the company expects revenue growth of 8 to 9 percent and an EBITDA margin between 38 to 40 percent this year.

The company closed 2024 with 53.2 million subscribers in total, flat quarter-on-quarter. The fixed broadband base inched up to 15.4 million with an 81,000 net subscriber gain in the fourth quarter, while the fiber base expanded to 13.7 million subscribers with 278,000 net additions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

    Erdoğan condemns Israeli offensive in Gaza, reaffirms support for Palestine

  2. Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

    Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

  3. Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

    Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

  4. Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

    Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

  5. CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster

    CHP leader: Kartalkaya fire investigation should move faster
Recommended
Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war
Argentinas Milei asks congress to back IMF deal

Argentina's Milei asks congress to back IMF deal
Some 7.5 million German tourists expected this year

Some 7.5 million German tourists expected this year
Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston

Bayraktar to attend major energy conference in Houston
Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil

Recession worries, trade wars leave markets in turmoil
US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies

US energy chief vows reversal of Biden climate policies
WORLD Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland votes under shadow of Trump

Greenland began voting Tuesday in legislative elections which could yield a timeline for independence for the Danish self-governing territory coveted by U.S. President Donald Trump.

ECONOMY Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

Trump doubles down on Canada trade war

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double incoming steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadian imports from 25 percent to 50 percent, adding that these would take effect "tomorrow morning."

SPORTS Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish duo secures gold medal in European Shooting Championship

Turkish shooters Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan clinched the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the European Shooting Championship in Osijek, Croatia, on March 10.
﻿