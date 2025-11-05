Türk Telekom posts 158 percent rise in quarterly net income

Türk Telekom posts 158 percent rise in quarterly net income

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom posts 158 percent rise in quarterly net income

Telecom giant Türk Telekom’s net income in the third quarter of 2025 surged by 157.6 percent from a year ago to 10.24 billion Turkish Liras.

The company’s revenue in the quarter totaled 59.5 percent, marking a robust 10.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 21.6 percent in the third quarter to 26.7 billion liras along with a robust 44.9 percent margin, the company said in a statement.

Fixed internet and mobile made 77.6 percent of operating revenue as a result of strong performances in each, it added.

The 14.3 percent year-on-year growth in fixed internet revenue was driven by 1.4 percent increase in average number of subscribers and 12.6 percent in ARPU, while the 13.2 percent growth in mobile revenue on the other hand was largely a result of significant 10.9 percent increase in average number of subscribers and 2 percent in ARPU, according to the statement.

Total subscriber base reached 56.2 million with 2 million quarter-on-quarter net additions.

The third quarter has truly marked its special place in Türk Telekom’s history, commented Ebubekir Şahin, Türk Telekom CEO.

“First, we have successfully renewed and extended the fixed line services concession agreement; second, we finalized our preparations for the 5G auction which has been held on Oct. 16 and concluded in big wins on our side. And last but certainly not the least, we delivered an extraordinarily strong set of operational and financial results,” Şahin said.

“I am truly honored to have taken over the CEO role at Türk Telekom, a pioneering tech and consumer giant in Türkiye and a big family run by a distinguished leadership,” he said.

Şahin was appointed as the company’s CEO last month.

profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector
Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace

Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace
Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek

Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek
Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals

Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals
Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert

Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert
Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation

Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation
Nvidias Huang warns China will win the AI race: FT

Nvidia's Huang warns China will 'win the AI race': FT
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿