Türk Telekom posts 158 percent rise in quarterly net income

ISTANBUL

Telecom giant Türk Telekom’s net income in the third quarter of 2025 surged by 157.6 percent from a year ago to 10.24 billion Turkish Liras.

The company’s revenue in the quarter totaled 59.5 percent, marking a robust 10.7 percent year-on-year increase.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 21.6 percent in the third quarter to 26.7 billion liras along with a robust 44.9 percent margin, the company said in a statement.

Fixed internet and mobile made 77.6 percent of operating revenue as a result of strong performances in each, it added.

The 14.3 percent year-on-year growth in fixed internet revenue was driven by 1.4 percent increase in average number of subscribers and 12.6 percent in ARPU, while the 13.2 percent growth in mobile revenue on the other hand was largely a result of significant 10.9 percent increase in average number of subscribers and 2 percent in ARPU, according to the statement.

Total subscriber base reached 56.2 million with 2 million quarter-on-quarter net additions.

The third quarter has truly marked its special place in Türk Telekom’s history, commented Ebubekir Şahin, Türk Telekom CEO.

“First, we have successfully renewed and extended the fixed line services concession agreement; second, we finalized our preparations for the 5G auction which has been held on Oct. 16 and concluded in big wins on our side. And last but certainly not the least, we delivered an extraordinarily strong set of operational and financial results,” Şahin said.

“I am truly honored to have taken over the CEO role at Türk Telekom, a pioneering tech and consumer giant in Türkiye and a big family run by a distinguished leadership,” he said.

Şahin was appointed as the company’s CEO last month.