Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

TUNCELİ
Tunceli launches hot air balloon rides to boost tourism

The eastern Anatolian province of Tunceli, one of Türkiye’s many natural beauties, has launched hot air balloon excursions in anticipation of showing visitors the charming city from a bird's-eye view.

“We want people to see Tunceli from above, enjoy our rafting, trekking, and ballooning,” Governor Bülent Tekbıyıkoğlu said on the inaugural flight with children, inviting all tourists, both international and local, to visit.

With the onset of warmer weather, Tunceli’s tourism season begins, drawing tourists from Europe and across Türkiye. They explore the wildlife-rich, endemic plant-abundant valleys and engage in water sports like rafting, canoeing, and ziplining. Nature tours in the region’s mountains covered with greenery are also popular.

Last year, the city, with a population of 85,000, welcomed 2 million tourists, around 24 times its residents. The city saw 1 million vehicle entries, according to its license plate recognition system.

Balloon flights will serve in the Ovacık district of the city, providing additional activity. The first of which, coordinated by the Tunceli Governor’s Office and the provincial directorate of youth and sports, was held in the central Mameki Park, led by Tekbıyıkoğlu.

“We wanted to see our city from above with young people. Our young people experienced this with flights,” Tekbıyıkoğlu stated.

From a height of 30 meters, he and the children admired the Pülümür and Munzur streams merging in the city center.

“Tunceli is on its way to become a tourism hub. Tourists call it the city where blue meets green. With rivers merging in the center, it offers a unique scenery. We have introduced balloon flights to showcase this beauty,” Tekbıyıkoğlu said.

“Although our infrastructure needs improvement, we are committed to uncovering and sharing Tunceli’s treasures. We welcome everyone to our city.”

Children shared their excitement about the experience. Yiğit İvancı, 10, said, “It was my first time riding in a hot air balloon. Seeing the city from above was exciting and beautiful.”

Muhammed Ali Atalay, 9, added, “It was very fun, and the view was amazing.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

    Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

  2. Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

    Russia begins nuclear drills in an apparent warning to West

  3. China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

    China releases journalist jailed for COVID-19 coverage

  4. Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

    Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

  5. Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite

    Pentagon says Russia launched space weapon in path of US satellite
Recommended
Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel

Ankara to press Brussels for concrete steps on customs union, visa-free travel
Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization

Erdoğan assumes authority to declare mobilization
AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns

AKP proposes stray dog euthanasia amid safety concerns
Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations

Fatih Terim sues bank amid pyramid scheme allegations
Netanyahus genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan

Netanyahu's genocidal policies must be stopped: Erdoğan
Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Court notes ‘defendant’s trust in luck’ in Çorlu train crash

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog

Paraglider takes skies across country with rescued dog
WORLD Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

Russia said Wednesday that its forces had retaken Klishchiivka, one of a handful of villages on the eastern front that Ukraine claimed back in a 2023 counteroffensive.
ECONOMY UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

UK inflation slows sharply to near three-year low

Britain's annual inflation rate dropped to a near three-year low in April as energy prices cooled further, official data showed Wednesday, easing a cost-of-living crunch and stoking rate cut expectations.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿