Tunceli kicks off national rafting trials on Munzur River

TUNCELİ

The first leg of the Turkish Green Crescent Rafting Championship, which also serves as the national team selection trials, has begun on the Munzur River in eastern Türkiye’s Tunceli province — home to one of the world’s longest rafting courses, stretching 36 kilometers.

Held in the Mavi Köprü area of the Munzur Valley, the competition has drawn approximately 300 athletes from 18 clubs across 10 provinces. On the opening day, participants competed in sprint and head-to-head events, navigating a demanding 500-meter stretch marked by natural obstacles and fast-moving currents.

Tunceli Governor Şefik Aygöl, who officially launched the event, said, “Last year, we concluded the national championship here. This year, we are proud to once again host the first stage alongside the national team selection races.”

Aygöl noted that the Munzur River’s 36-kilometer course not only ranks as the longest in Türkiye but is also considered the second-longest rafting track globally in terms of capacity. “Around 300 young athletes from 49 teams are competing. The atmosphere, weather and setting are all ideal. We hope for a safe and successful competition,” he added.

Teams that place in the competition will earn the right to represent Türkiye at an international event scheduled to take place in Pau, France, between April 23 and 26.

Among the competitors is Ahmet Akif Aslıyüksek from Rize’s Ardeşen Municipality Sports Club, who highlighted the river’s suitability for the sport.

“I have been involved in rafting for about eight years. This is our second time on the Munzur River. Its flow rate is quite high and well-suited for rafting. We competed in our first race and secured first place in the sprint. We hope to continue this success. Our goal is to become world champions,” he said.