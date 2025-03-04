TSMC to invest $100 billion in new chip plants in US

WASHINGTON

Taiwanese chip-making giant TSMC will invest at least $100 billion in the United States to build "cutting edge" manufacturing facilities, President Donald Trump said on March 3.

TSMC’s new investment will come on top of their existing commitments, and will go into "building five cutting edge fabrication facilities," Trump said during a White House event, flanked by TSMC chief executive C.C. Wei.

He added that much of the funding would be invested in the U.S. state of Arizona, where TSMC, the world's largest chipmaker, has already invested heavily.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan, amid fears that supplies of the critical technology could be disrupted in any conflict with Beijing.

The company, during former president Joe Biden's administration, pledged to invest more than $65 billion in three factories in Arizona, one of which began production in late 2024.

The March 3 announcement brings the total amount committed by the company to around $165 billion, C.C. Wei said.

"We are going to produce many chips to support AI progress, and to support smartphones' progress," he added.

The new investment will help expand the firm's US footprint to include "three new fabrication plants, two advanced packaging facilities and a major R&D (research and development) team center," while supporting 40,000 construction jobs over the next four years, TSMC said in a statement.