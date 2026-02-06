US urges three-way Russia, China nuclear deal, after treaty ends

WASHINGTON

This combination of pictures show a Russian Tu-95MS bomber aircraft during the Grom-2022 Strategic Deterrence Force exercise at an undefined location in Russia and a US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flying above Saudi Arabia on March 29, 2022..

The United States on Friday urged three-way talks with Russia and China to set new limits on nuclear weapons, after the last treaty between top nuclear powers Washington and Moscow expired.

Thomas DiNanno, the under secretary of state for arms control, told the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that "serial Russian violations, growth of more worldwide stockpiles and flaws in New Start's design and implementation gives the United States a clear imperative to call for a new architecture that addresses the threats of today, not those of a bygone era".

"As we sit here today, China's entire nuclear arsenal has no limits, no transparency, no declarations, had no controls," he said, adding that "the next era of arms control can and should continue with clear focus, but it will require the participation of more than just Russia at the negotiating table".

Russia and the United States agree that it is necessary to renew nuclear talks, the Kremlin said Friday.

The world's top two nuclear nations said Thursday they were resuming high-level military contacts, an agreement reached at two-day talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at resolving the Ukraine war.

"There is an understanding, and this was also discussed in Abu Dhabi, that both sides will act responsibly and will recognise the need to start negotiations on this issue as soon as possible," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of nuclear issues.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for a brand new nuclear treaty.

The Trump administration has repeatedly pressed for a new treaty to include China, whose arsenal is growing but still significantly smaller than those of Russia and the United States, but Beijing has publicly rejected the pressure.

Trump had been mostly mum on Russian calls to extend New START, the 2010 treaty that imposed the last restrictions on the two largest nuclear powers after decades of agreements dating from the Cold War.

But hours after it expired, Trump said that the treaty, signed by predecessor Barack Obama and extended by Joe Biden, was "badly negotiated" and "is being grossly violated."

"We should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved, and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Asked if Washington and Moscow had agreed to stick to the terms of the expired START treaty while negotiations on a new accord are ongoing, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said: "Not to my knowledge."

Russia had refused inspections under New START as relations deteriorated with the Biden administration.

It said Wednesday that it no longer considered itself bound on the number of nuclear warheads due to the expiration of New START.

Despite the stalemate on New START, Trump has enthusiastically restarted diplomacy with Russia and invited President Vladimir Putin to Alaska last August.

The United States announced Thursday that it was resuming military dialogue with Russia after three-way talks in Abu Dhabi on the Ukraine war.

'Unconstrained nuclear competition'

Campaigners have warned that the end of the New START treaty could trigger a global arms race, and urged nuclear powers to enter negotiations.

A group of former senior arms control officials from around the world, in a joint statement Thursday, called on the United States and Russia to agree to keep observing New START's limits as a first step.

The end of New START "will reduce nuclear stability and predictability, threaten global security, and increase the risk of a new era of unconstrained nuclear competition," they wrote.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the nuclear treaties between the United States and Russia after more than half a century were at a "grave moment."

"This dissolution of decades of achievement could not come at a worse time — the risk of a nuclear weapon being used is the highest in decades," Guterres said, after Russian suggestions of using tactical nuclear weapons early in the Ukraine war.

A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called for "restraint and responsibility" and said that the U.S.-led military alliance "will continue to take steps necessary" to ensure its defense.

The official condemned "Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric."

China rejects pressure

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that arms control was "impossible" without including China.

China's foreign ministry expressed regret Thursday over New START's demise but said Beijing "will not participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations at this stage."

"China's nuclear capabilities are of a totally different scale as those of the United States and Russia," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference.

Russia and the United States together control more than 80 percent of the world's nuclear warheads.

China's nuclear arsenal is growing faster than any country's, by about 100 new warheads a year since 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

China is estimated to have at least 600 nuclear warheads, the institute says — well below the 1,500 each at which Russia and the United States were capped under New START.

France and Britain, treaty-bound U.S. allies, together have another 100.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, which warns of nuclear risks, agreed that China should engage.

But "there is no indication that Trump or his team have taken the time to propose risk reduction or arms control talks with China since returning to office in 2025," Kimball said.