Trump says Syria sanctions lifted after talks with Erdoğan, Saudi crown prince

WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the lifting of sanctions on Syria, a move he said was made in coordination with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The decision marks a dramatic shift in Washington’s policy toward Damascus, as Trump seeks what he called a “fresh start” for Syria.

“We're going to have to make a decision on the sanctions, which we may very well relieve,” Trump told reporters before departing for Saudi Arabia on Monday. “We may take them off Syria because we want to give them a fresh start. But President Erdoğan has asked me about that, many people have asked me about that.”

A White House official later confirmed that Trump would meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday during his visit to Riyadh.

“The president agreed to say hello to the Syrian president while in Saudi Arabia tomorrow,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.