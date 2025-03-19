Trump threatens Houthis to be 'annihilated,' warns Iran to stop aid

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday that they'll be “completely annihilated” as American airstrikes pounded locations under their control, while further pressuring the group's main benefactor Iran.

Strikes hit Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, as well as their stronghold of Saada in the country's northwest on Wednesday night, the Houthi's al-Maisrah satellite news channel reported.

It also said strikes happened overnight Tuesday, though the U.S. military has not offered a breakdown of places targeted since the airstrikes campaign began. The first strikes this weekend killed at least 53 people, including children, and wounded others.

As the strikes hit, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that “tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians.”

“Watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be,” Trump added. “They will be completely annihilated!”

Meanwhile, Trump again warned Iran not to arm the Houthis, claiming without offering evidence that Tehran “has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis.”

“Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.

Iran had no immediate response to Trump's post.

Seven women and two children were injured in U.S. airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa, on Wednesday evening.

The airstrikes hit Sanaa, Saada (north), Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province (northeast), and As Sawadiyah district in Al-Bayda province (central Yemen), according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

The report said that the strikes in the Al-Thawra district in Sanaa led to injuries and caused a fire in an event hall, in addition to damaging several nearby homes.