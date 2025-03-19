Trump threatens Houthis to be 'annihilated,' warns Iran to stop aid

Trump threatens Houthis to be 'annihilated,' warns Iran to stop aid

WASHINGTON
Trump threatens Houthis to be annihilated, warns Iran to stop aid

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Yemen's Houthi rebels on Wednesday that they'll be “completely annihilated” as American airstrikes pounded locations under their control, while further pressuring the group's main benefactor Iran.

Strikes hit Sanaa, Yemen's rebel-held capital, as well as their stronghold of Saada in the country's northwest on Wednesday night, the Houthi's al-Maisrah satellite news channel reported.

It also said strikes happened overnight Tuesday, though the U.S. military has not offered a breakdown of places targeted since the airstrikes campaign began. The first strikes this weekend killed at least 53 people, including children, and wounded others.

As the strikes hit, Trump wrote on his Truth Social website that “tremendous damage has been inflicted upon the Houthi barbarians.”

“Watch how it will get progressively worse — It’s not even a fair fight, and never will be,” Trump added. “They will be completely annihilated!”

Meanwhile, Trump again warned Iran not to arm the Houthis, claiming without offering evidence that Tehran “has lessened its intensity on Military Equipment and General Support to the Houthis.”

“Iran must stop the sending of these Supplies IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote.

Iran had no immediate response to Trump's post.

Seven women and two children were injured in U.S. airstrikes on several Yemeni provinces, including the capital Sanaa, on Wednesday evening.

The airstrikes hit Sanaa, Saada (north), Al-Hazm district in Al-Jawf province (northeast), and As Sawadiyah district in Al-Bayda province (central Yemen), according to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

The report said that the strikes in the Al-Thawra district in Sanaa led to injuries and caused a fire in an event hall, in addition to damaging several nearby homes.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
LATEST NEWS

  1. M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

    M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

  2. Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

    Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

  3. Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

    Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

  4. Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

    Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

  5. US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline

    US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline
Recommended
M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants
Israel restarts ground operations, issues last warning to Gazans

Israel restarts ground operations, issues 'last warning' to Gazans
Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions

Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions
Trump says Ukraine truce bid on track after Zelensky call

Trump says Ukraine truce bid 'on track' after Zelensky call
WORLD M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels entered the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo on Thursday, according to residents and civil society leaders, a day after the Congolese and Rwandan presidents called for an immediate ceasefire.
ECONOMY Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

The Central Bank has announced that it will start conducting Turkish Lira-settled foreign exchange forward-selling transactions.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿