Trump threatens $1 billion action as BBC apologises for edit error

Trump threatens $1 billion action as BBC apologises for edit error

WASHINGTON
Trump threatens $1 billion action as BBC apologises for edit error

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened the BBC with a billion-dollar lawsuit Monday as the broadcaster apologised for editing a speech that gave the impression he urged "violent action" ahead of the 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter seen by AFP, Trump's lawyers gave the British broadcaster until Friday to fully retract the documentary containing the edit, apologise and "appropriately compensate" the president "for the harm caused".

If the BBC does not comply "President Trump will be left with no alternative but to enforce his legal and equitable rights... including by filing legal action for no less than $1,000,000,000 (One Billion Dollars) in damages," it said.

"The BBC is on notice. PLEASE GOVERN YOURSELF ACCORDINGLY."

The BBC director general and the organisation's top news executive resigned Sunday over the row, after accusations that a documentary by the Panorama programme last year featured extracts from a speech by Trump that were edited in a misleading way.

The BBC said that it would "review" the letter from Trump's legal team. It also issued a public apology for the editing.

 'Financial and reputational harm'

Trump's supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a bid to overturn the certification of his 2020 U.S. presidential election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

But the letter from Trump's legal team said the BBC edit gave a "false, defamatory, malicious, disparaging, and inflammatory" impression of what he said in his speech outside the White House.

It appeared he had told supporters he was going to walk there with them and "fight like hell". The president also told the audience in the intervening period: "We're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women."

"Due to their salacious nature, the fabricated statements that were aired by the BBC have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums, which have reached tens of millions of people worldwide," the letter said.

"Consequently, the BBC has caused President Trump to suffer overwhelming financial and reputational harm."

A spokesman for Trump's legal team confirmed a letter had been sent to the BBC and said: "President Trump will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in lies, deception, and fake news."

Trump has been accused of launching a number of previous lawsuits to stifle U.S. media, including against broadcasters ABC and CBS, and the New York Times.

The latest controversy has reignited a debate over the British broadcaster, which is cherished by many but has faced long-standing accusations of bias from both ends of the political spectrum.

  BBC promises oversight reform 

In a letter sent to MPs, BBC chairman Samir Shah said the broadcaster accepted that the editing of Trump's speech for the documentary "did give the impression of a direct call for violent action".

"The BBC would like to apologise for that error of judgement," he added, vowing to reform oversight within the broadcaster.

Director general Tim Davie and BBC News CEO Deborah Turness stepped down over the escalating backlash on Sunday.

Trump promptly celebrated, accusing BBC journalists of being "corrupt" and "dishonest". His press secretary called the broadcaster "100-percent fake news".

However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman told reporters the organisation "has a vital role in an age of disinformation".

"It's important that the BBC acts swiftly to maintain trust and correct mistakes quickly when they occur," he added.

The government is preparing a review of the BBC's charter, which outlines the corporation's governance and funding. The current charter ends in 2027.

The cash-strapped broadcaster, which has cut hundreds of jobs, is funded by a licence fee paid by anyone who watches live TV in Britain.

The BBC's latest crisis intensified after the right-wing Daily Telegraph newspaper reported last week that a former external standards adviser's warnings of serious and widespread failings of impartiality and systemic bias had been ignored.

Earlier this year, the BBC apologised for "serious flaws" in the making of another documentary, about the Gaza war, which the U.K.'s media watchdog deemed "materially misleading".

It also faced criticism for failing to pull a livestream of punk-rap duo Bob Vylan during this year's Glastonbury pop festival after its frontman made anti-Israel comments.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

    Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

  2. Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

    Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

  3. Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

    Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

  4. Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Recommended
Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
Trump says weve had a lot of problems with France

Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France
Israeli parliament advances controversial death penalty, foreign media bills

Israeli parliament advances controversial death penalty, foreign media bills
UN warns of rough winter ahead for refugees

UN warns of rough winter ahead for refugees
Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet

Russia says foiled plot to hijack missile-carrying jet
US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy

US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy
Lebanon releases Hannibal Gadhafi from prison on bail

Lebanon releases Hannibal Gadhafi from prison on bail
WORLD Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, a rare attack by the militant group on the country's capital.

ECONOMY Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿