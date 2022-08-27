Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

  • August 27 2022 07:00:00

Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

NEW YORK
Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

Signs are growing that Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble, with just a modest following six months after launching.    

Fox Business Network reported on Aug. 25 that the platform has halted payments to the company that hosts it, RightForge, and owes $1.6 million.        

Meanwhile the parent company’s merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp -- a blank check company formed specifically to carry out a merger -- has yet to take place, 10 months after the announcement that it would happen. This fusion is supposed to bring in fresh funding for the Trump platform.    

DWAC published on Aug. 25 a call for a special shareholders meeting September 6 at which investors will be asked to approve a one-year delay for carrying out the merger, until Sept. 8 of 2023.    

Without a favorable vote for an extension the blank check company said it will be forced to dissolve.    

Financial data published on Aug. 25 said that as of late June, DWAC had only $3,000 in cash on hand.    

Truth Social bills itself as Trump’s answer to platforms like Twitter, which the former president used as a loud political bullhorn until he was ejected from it after a mob he had egged on assaulted the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.    

But six months later it is in 30th place in an Apple ranking of social media apps downloaded onto iPhones.    

The Statista data base says Truth Social is downloaded only around 50,000 times per week.    

Trump’s account on Truth Social has 3.91 million followers; on Twitter he had 79.5 million when he was booted.    

Shares in DWAC have fallen 71 percent since hitting their peak in early March.

WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement
MOST POPULAR

  1. Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

    Incest: The last taboo in Turkish cinema and TV

  2. Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

    Ancient city of Ephesus to reunite with sea

  3. Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

    Handwritten 'Hey Jude' lyrics sell for $910,000

  4. Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

    Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

  5. Pfizer COVID-19 pill showed no benefit in younger adults: Study

    Pfizer COVID-19 pill showed no benefit in younger adults: Study
Recommended
Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single

Elton John and Britney Spears unite on a new dance single
‘Star Wars’ spy thriller ‘Andor’ explores galaxy’s murky underworld

‘Star Wars’ spy thriller ‘Andor’ explores galaxy’s murky underworld
Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet atmosphere

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet atmosphere
Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest

Crucial illegal road threatens Amazon rainforest
British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast

British Museum showcases ancient vessels smashed in Beirut blast
Fossil may boost case for earliest human ancestor

Fossil may boost case for earliest human ancestor
WORLD UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN session on high seas biodiversity ends without agreement

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
ECONOMY SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

SAS widens loss, weighed down by pilot strike

Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.