UK, Ukraine to sign defense pact eyeing drone threats

UK, Ukraine to sign defense pact eyeing drone threats

LONDON
UK, Ukraine to sign defense pact eyeing drone threats

This photograph shows Ukrainian air defence firing at drones during a Russian drone and missile attack over Kyiv, on March 16, 2026 amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)

Britain and Ukraine were to sign a defense partnership aimed at addressing the threat of low-cost drones, Downing Street announced ahead of a visit from Ukraine's leader.

Since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran late last month, Tehran has mainly used ballistic missiles to attack Israel but has relied on drones to strike targets in Gulf states.

The U.K.-Ukraine agreement will "boost global defensive capability against the proliferation of low-cost, high-tech military hardware, including drones," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said in a statement.

It seeks to leverage Ukraine's "expertise" in fending off drones from its years-long war with Russia, as well as Britain's industrial base, "to manufacture and supply drones and innovative capabilities."

"Drones, electronic warfare and rapid battlefield innovation are now central to national and economic security, and that has only been further magnified by the conflict in the Middle East," Starmer said in the statement.

"By deepening our defense partnerships, we are strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself from Russia's brutal, ongoing attacks, while ensuring the UK and our allies are better prepared to meet the threats of the future."

The deal would also provide 500,000 pounds ($670,000) to fund an "AI Centre of Excellence" to be integrated into the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to London Tuesday came after he expressed concerns that global attention on the Middle East conflict could overshadow Ukraine's war with Russia.

Ukraine's European allies have vowed to keep up their support for Kiev after Washington partly rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war.

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