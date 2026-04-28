Erdoğan joins 64th anniversary ceremony of top court

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the 64th anniversary ceremony of Türkiye's top court in Ankara on April 28, as judicial officials marked the occasion with a visit to the country’s founding leader’s mausoleum.

Prior to the ceremony, Constitutional Court head Kadir Özkaya and his delegation visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

He later signed the special guest book at Anıtkabir, reaffirming his commitment to “the rule of law and the principles of a democratic state.”

“This deep-rooted legacy reminds us that we have a great responsibility not only to the past but also to the future... We continue our duty with unwavering faith to protect fundamental rights and freedoms, to safeguard the constitutional order, and to contribute to the establishment of justice,” Özkaya said.

“In your esteemed memory, we once again express our determination and resolve to further strengthen the Republic you entrusted to us, and we commemorate you, your comrades-in-arms, and our dear martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the homeland, nation, and flag, with respect, gratitude and mercy. May your souls rest in peace.”

In a general assembly vote in March 2024, Özkaya garnered nine out of 15 members' support and became the new head of the top court.

His career in the judiciary commenced in 1993 when he was appointed as an investigative judge at the Council of State.

He later served as a rapporteur of the Constitutional Court from 2005 onwards. In 2011, he was assigned as a member of the Council of State, and in 2014, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan appointed him as a member of the Constitutional Court.