Trump slams Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'

WASHINGTON
(FILES) Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025.

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed former ally Elon Musk's launching of a new political party as "ridiculous," deepening the Republican's feud with the man who was once his biggest backer.

Trump also branded the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon a "TRAIN WRECK" who had gone "off the rails" after Musk said he wanted to challenge the current U.S. political system.

The world's richest man was almost inseparable from Trump as he headed the cost-cutting "Department of Government Efficiency," but they fell out hard over the president's "big beautiful" tax and spending mega-bill.

"I think it's ridiculous to start a third party," Trump told reporters before he boarded Air Force One on his way back to Washington from his New Jersey golf club.

"It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous," he said.

South African-born Musk announced on July 5 that he would create the so-called "America Party" to challenge what he called the United States' "one-party system."

Musk says the president's massive domestic spending plan would explode the U.S. debt, and has vowed to do everything in his power to defeat lawmakers who voted for it.

Musk gave few details of his plan and it was not clear whether he had registered the party with US electoral authorities, but it could cause Republicans headaches in the 2026 midterm elections -- and beyond.

