Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

WASHINGTON

Donald Trump will issue a raft of executive orders aimed at reshaping how the United States deals with citizenship and immigration, he said on Monday minutes after his inauguration.

The 47th president will set to work almost immediately with a series of presidential decrees intended to drastically reduce the number of migrants entering the country.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.

"I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country," he said.

Trump, who campaigned on a platform of clamping down on migration and whose policies are popular with people who fret over changing demographics, also intends to put an end to the centuries-old practice of granting citizenship automatically to anyone born in the United States.

"We're going to end asylum," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told reporters, and create "an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship."

The notion of birthright citizenship is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, which grants anyone born on U.S. soil the right to an American passport.

Kelly said the actions Trump takes would "clarify" the 14th Amendment -- the clause that addresses birthright citizenship.

"Federal government will not recognize automatic birthright citizenship for children of illegal aliens born in the United States," she said.

Kelly said the administration would also reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that prevailed under the last Trump administration.

Under that rule, people who apply to enter the United States at the Mexican border were not allowed to enter the country until their application had been decided.

"We're going to... reinstate Remain in Mexico and build the wall," she said.

Kelly said Trump would also seek to use the death penalty against non-citizens who commit capital crimes, such as murder.

"This is about national security. This is about public safety, and this is about the victims of some of the most violent, abusive criminals we've seen enter our country in our lifetime, and it ends today," she said.

Trump also vowed that the United States would be "taking back" the Panama Canal, alleging that China had gained control of the waterway.

"We didn't give it to China, we gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back," said Trump, who has previously not ruled out using military force against Panama.

After that, the president promised tariffs and taxes on other countries to help Americans, adding that he would revamp U.S. trade

"I will immediately begin the overhaul of our trade system to protect American workers and families," he said. "Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens."

US to withdraw from Paris agreement

Trump on Monday announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

The Republican leader also declared a "national energy emergency" to expand drilling in the world's top oil and gas producer and said he would scrap vehicle emissions standards that amount to an "electric vehicle mandate."

He also vowed to curb wind farms, a frequent target of his scorn.

Trump's White House announced the decision to leave the Paris agreement in a statement shortly after he was sworn into office, but did not specify the timing.

Under the agreement's rules, exiting would take about a year after submitting formal notice to the United Nations.

"The U.S. withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is unfortunate, but multilateral climate action has proven resilient and is stronger than any single country's politics and policies," said Laurence Tubiana, a key architect of the accord.

U.N. climate chief Simon Steill said the "door remains open" for the U.S., while Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he remained confident that "cities, states and businesses within the United States" along with other countries would work towards decarbonization.

US policy will recognize 'only two genders'

U.S. President said that his government's official policy would only recognize two genders, ending the current practice of providing a third gender option in some settings.

"I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life... As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female," he said.

Court challenges

Many of Trump's executive actions taken during his first term were rescinded under Joe Biden, including one using so-called Title 42, which was implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic preventing almost all entry to the country on public health grounds.

The changes under Biden led to an influx of people crossing into the United States, and images of thousands of people packing the border area.

Trump and his allies characterized this as Biden's "open border" policy, and spoke regularly of an "invasion."

The incoming president frequently invoked dark imagery about how illegal migration was "poisoning the blood" of the nation, words that were seized upon by opponents as reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

While U.S. presidents enjoy a range of powers, they are not unlimited.

Analysts say any effort to alter birthright citizenship will be fraught.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a Senior Fellow American Immigration Council, said the 14th Amendment was "crystal clear" in granting citizenship to anyone born in the United States, with the exception of children of foreign diplomats.

"We have had birthright citizenship for centuries, and a president cannot take it away with an executive order," he told AFP.

"We expect rapid court challenges."

Reichlin-Malik said all sides of the immigration debate recognized that the laws needed reform, but presidential orders were unlikely to achieve lasting change.

"Instituting new travel bans will make the U.S. legal immigration system even more complex and expensive and difficult to navigate than ever," he said.

"Our immigration system is badly out of date, and executive actions aiming to restrict it even further will harm the United States."