Trump says doesn't want Kurds to launch offensive against Iran

WASHINGTON
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he ruled out Kurdish involvement in the war with Iran, saying Washington does not want the conflict to become “more complex.”

U.S. and Israeli media reported in recent days that the American administration has been engaging with Kurdish armed groups in Iraq and providing support against Tehran.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Miami, Trump said the U.S. maintains good relations with the Kurds but has advised them not to enter the war.

“We’re very friendly with the Kurds, as you know, but we don’t want to make the war any more complex than it already is,” said Trump.

He added that he explicitly told Kurdish groups not to take part in the fighting despite their willingness to fight.

“I don’t want the Kurds going in. I don’t want to see the Kurds get hurt, get killed,” he said.

Trump suggested that the war could reshape Iran’s future, saying the map may not look the same once the war ends.

When asked whether Iran’s borders would remain unchanged, he said, “That I can’t tell you. Probably not.”

The president also signaled that the U.S. may seek political change in Tehran, saying Washington wants “to pick a president that’s not leading them into war.”

Trump also claimed that U.S. strikes had severely weakened Iran’s leadership structure.

“We got rid of the top leadership, and we got rid of the second level of leadership,” he said, adding that Iran is now on its “third or fourth level of leadership.”

He said deploying U.S. ground troops to secure enriched uranium at Iranian nuclear sites could be considered at a later stage, but not now.

“At some point, maybe we will, that would be a great thing, but right now we’re just decimating them,” he said.

Asked about Russia’s role, Trump said he had “no indication” that Moscow is supporting Iran.

On the duration of the conflict, he said the war would continue for “whatever it takes,” claiming Iran’s military is now “almost nonexistent.”

Since Feb. 28, Israel and the U.S. have been carrying out attacks on Iran that have killed hundreds, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several security officials.

Tehran has responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and Gulf countries that host U.S. military assets.

China consumer prices see quickest pace in 3 years
