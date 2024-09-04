Trump pleading not guilty to revised charges

Trump pleading not guilty to revised charges

WASHINGTON
Trump pleading not guilty to revised charges

Donald Trump is to plead not guilty to the charges in a revised indictment accusing him of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, according to a court filing on Sept. 3.

Trump, in a filing with the U.S. District Court in Washington, waived his right to be present at his arraignment on the charges and instructed his attorneys to plead not guilty.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment of the Republican White House candidate last week on the charges that he tried to subvert the results of the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The superseding indictment retains the same four charges against Trump as in an earlier version but takes into account a recent Supreme Court ruling that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan granted Trump's request not to appear in person at the arraignment and said it will be held at the same time as a status conference in the case today.

The new indictment of the 78-year-old Trump removes material affected by the presidential immunity ruling from the conservative-dominated top court.

It retains the same core, stating that Trump lost in 2020 but "was determined to remain in power" and attempted to subvert the results.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office, but can be pursued for unofficial acts.

Trump's lawyers have been seeking to delay a trial until after November's election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

    Turkish, Egyptian cooperation to contribute to regional stability

  2. All defendants released in influencer's money laundering case

    All defendants released in influencer's money laundering case

  3. Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

    Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

  4. France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

    France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

  5. June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

    June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Recommended
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Under-pressure Zelensky in Germany to rally Ukraines allies

Under-pressure Zelensky in Germany to rally Ukraine's allies
New France PM Barnier promises change as he takes office

New France PM Barnier promises 'change' as he takes office
Hamas urges US pressure on Israel over Gaza truce

Hamas urges US pressure on Israel over Gaza truce
WORLD Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said on Sept. 6.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿