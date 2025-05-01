Trump nominates Mike Waltz for US Ambassador to UN

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he picked National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to be U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role," Trump said.

He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Adviser.

Media reports earlier said Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are set to leave their posts at the White House.

Waltz came under scrutiny in March after he mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, in a Signal app chat that discussed U.S. military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.